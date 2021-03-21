Left Menu

Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani get married

Actor Harman Baweja, known for films like Love Story 2050 and Whats Your Rashee, on Sunday tied the knot with fiancee and health coach Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate ceremony here.The couple got married as per the Anand Karaj rituals at a gurudwara, in the presence of family and close friends from the industry, including actor Shilpa Shetty, her businessman husband Raj Kundra, actors Ashish Chowdhry and Sagarika Ghatge Khan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:32 IST
Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani get married

Actor Harman Baweja, known for films like ''Love Story 2050'' and ''What's Your Rashee?'', on Sunday tied the knot with fiancee and health coach Sasha Ramchandani in an intimate ceremony here.

The couple got married as per the Anand Karaj rituals at a gurudwara, in the presence of family and close friends from the industry, including actor Shilpa Shetty, her businessman husband Raj Kundra, actors Ashish Chowdhry and Sagarika Ghatge Khan. Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video of the couple from the ceremony. ''Congratulations Harman and Sasha. Here's to new beginnings filled with unconditional love, happiness and friendship forever. So happy for you guys,'' she captioned the video. Baweja, son of director Harry Baweja and producer Pammi Baweja, is best known for his 2008 debut ''Love Story 2050'' opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He also featured in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's 2009 romantic-comedy ''What's Your Raashee?'', also starring Chopra Jonas. Over the years, Baweja has worked sporadically in films like ''Dishkiyaoon'' (2014) and animated Punjabi film series ''Chaar Sahibzaade'' (2014-16).

For the ceremony, Baweja wore a pink sherwani along with a white turban, while Ramchandani was dressed in a silver and maroon lehenga choli.

Chowdhry took to Instagram and shared pictures of the newly married couple from the wedding ceremony and gave a quirky caption on the lines of the viral 'Pawri ho rahi hai' video.

''Yeh hum hai, yeh hamaare dulha-dulhan hai, aur yahaan 'Shaawri' ho rahi hai!'' the actor wrote. The wedding festivities began on Friday evening with a cocktail party, followed by sangeet ceremony on Saturday night. Baweja and Ramchandani had their roka ceremony in Chandigarh last December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...

MP: siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shiv...

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban.

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021