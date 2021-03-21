Left Menu

Country star Dolly Parton gets her own comic book Country singer Dolly Parton is getting her own comic book, the latest addition to TidalWave Comics' "Female Force" series dedicated to inspirational women. Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous' A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Widower turned sleuth reflects on old age in Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary

An 83-year-old widower on a mission to investigate potential abuse at a nursing home reveals telling lessons about the trials of growing old in Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi's Oscar-nominated documentary "The Mole Agent." Although the story rings like the plot of a fiction film, the drama that unfolds is real. The tender and touching feature film, nominated for best documentary, is the only Latin American nominated for an Academy Award. No Zoom for intimate 2021 Oscars, producers say

The Oscars ceremony in April will be an intimate, in-person gathering, held without Zoom and limited to nominees, presenters and their guests, the producers said on Thursday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show to hand out the highest honors in the movie industry will be held both at the Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and the traditional home of the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Country star Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Country singer Dolly Parton is getting her own comic book, the latest addition to TidalWave Comics' "Female Force" series dedicated to inspirational women. The 22-page "Female Force: Dolly Parton" will be released on March 31, in print and digital formats. Lizzo launches reality TV search for 'big grrrls'

U.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. "It's time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls," the "Good As Hell" singer, a three time Grammy winner and role model for body positivity, wrote on her Instagram page on Friday. Actor Armie Hammer accused of rape, attorney calls claim 'outrageous'

A young woman on Thursday accused U.S. actor Armie Hammer of raping her four years ago in Los Angeles and police said they were investigating the matter. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual."

