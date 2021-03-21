Richa Chadha collaborates with Tigmanshu Dhulia for series 'Six Suspects'

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 18:32 IST
Actor Richa Chadha says she is thrilled to collaborate with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, her co-star from ''Gangs of Wasseypur'', for the director's upcoming series ''Six Suspects''.

Chadha features on the series along with ''Scam 1992'' star Pratik Gandhi. The duo has been filming for the series since February end in the capital.

The ''Fukrey'' actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets. The project reunites Chadha and Dhulia after the acclaimed two-part gangster drama ''Gangs of Wasseypur'', in which the director had played the role of Ramadhir Singh. ''So thrilled to tick this one off my bucket list. Collaborating with a director on my wish list... began my career with him (because he was acting in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'). Happy Storytelling Day Tigmanshu Dhulia,'' the 34-year-old actor captioned the video. The series is said to be an adaptation of author Vikas Swarup's 2008 novel of the same name. This is also the first collaboration of Gandhi and Chadha.

Chadha was recently seen on the big screen in this year's ''Madam Chief Minister''.

Gandhi, meanwhile, will been seen in the upcoming investigative comedy ''Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?'', co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

