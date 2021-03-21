Left Menu

MP: siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 18:49 IST
A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday in view of a fresh surge in the infections.

He said a siren will be blown again at 7 pm on Tuesday to remind people of their resolve to follow these norms.

''Putting on a mask is very important and that is why we are starting this campaign. We should be cautious. Do not let things go out of our hands,'' the CM told reporters.

Chouhan said, in a worrying trend, fresh COVID-19 cases in Indore, Bhopal and other places are on the rise.

He also appealed to people to celebrate upcoming festivals, including Holi, at their homes.

''Slogans like 'Meri Holi, Mera Ghar' should be embraced totally. Festivals should be celebrated with caution,'' he added.

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseloasd stood at 2,74,405 as on Saturday, as per the state health department.

Night curfew is already in place in Bhopal and Indore.

