Deepika Padukone compares herself with Alphonso mango in her all-green outfit

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most stylish divas in B-town, on Sunday evening impressed her fans with a stunning new picture of her in an all-green outfit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:45 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is one of the most stylish divas in B-town, on Sunday evening impressed her fans with a stunning new picture of her in an all-green outfit. The 'Padmaavat' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her in shades of green, joking about looking like an Alphonso mango. She captioned the post as, "Me running away from Alphonso Mangoes..." OR am I...!?" In the comments section, she further added, "By the way...how much mango is too much mango?"

In her photo, Deepika could be seen sporting a pair of deep green baggy leather pants, along with a dull green cut-out top, as she posed against a green background, with her back towards the camera. Even her sneakers were of white and green hues to better compliment her look. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will soon be seen starring alongside her husband Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports drama '83'. She has also announced her upcoming action flick with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan titled 'Fighter'.

Apart from this, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's directorial unnamed film co-starring Ananya Panday and Sidhant Chaturvedi and in the upcoming sports flick '83' with her husband. She also has 'Baiju Bawra', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', an Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

