Left Menu

Mandy Moore celebrates one-month anniversary of her baby boy

American singer and actor Mandy Moore recently celebrated her one-month anniversary as a mother to her son, August "Gus" Harrison. She along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on February 20.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:59 IST
Mandy Moore celebrates one-month anniversary of her baby boy
Mandy Moore with her son August (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer and actor Mandy Moore recently celebrated one-month anniversary of her baby boy, August "Gus" Harrison. She along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed their first child on February 20. The 36-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story and shared a video of her child August, marking one month since he was born. Alongside the post, she wrote, "A little tummy time and some Roger Miller on his one-month birthday. We love you, Gus!!!"

In the video, August can be seen laying on his stomach and looking away from the camera, as a Roger Miller tune plays in the background and Moore is heard cheering him on. Last month, Moore had announced the arrival of her son with a sweet Instagram post that read, "Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith."

Last month, Moore had announced the arrival of her son with a sweet Instagram post that read, "Gus is here. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith." She continued, "He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

Her husband, Goldsmith had similarly shared the same photo and caption as his wife when he announced the arrival of his son on his Instagram account a few days later. As per People magazine, earlier this week, the new mom had shared details about her natural birth and caring for her newborn son on a new episode of 'Informed Pregnancy Podcast' with Dr Elliot Berlin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish forces kill 8 YPG members in northern Syria

Ankara Turkey, March 21 ANIXinhua Turkish forces killed eight members of the Syrian Kurdish Peoples Protection Units YPG in northern Syria after they opened fire on Turkeys troops in the region, Turkeys Defense Ministry said on Sunday. Turk...

Ghana's bauxite deal with Chinese state-owned firm poses environmental risk: Report

Ghanas bauxite deal with a Chinese state-owned firm draws sharp criticism from environmentalists who warned that mining in the countrys key forests would pose environmental risks. In 2018, Ghana signed a bauxite-for infrastructure deal with...

Not even single promise kept by Punjab govt, take revenge in Assembly polls: Kejriwal to people

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed the Punjab government, alleging that not even a single promise has been honoured in the past four years by it and asked people to take a revenge in the 2022 Assembly polls. Addressing a...

Biden calls Turkey withdrawal from violence-on-women pact 'deeply disappointing'

U.S. President Joe Biden called Turkeys withdrawal from an international accord designed to protect women from violence deeply disappointing, saying on Sunday that it was a step backward in efforts to end violence against women.Countries sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021