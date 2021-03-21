Left Menu

'Peter Rabbit 2' release postponed to fourth of July weekend

The premiere of the 'Peter Rabbit 2

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:36 IST
'Peter Rabbit 2' release postponed to fourth of July weekend
A poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The premiere of the 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' which was earlier scheduled for May 14 has now been advanced to July 2. According to Variety, the animated sequel was originally scheduled for June, but will now occupy Independence Day weekend at the box office. 'Minions 2' was originally slated to open on July 2, but was recently delayed a full year to July 1, 2022.

Though the box office is slowly making a comeback now that theaters in New York City and Los Angeles have opened at limited capacity, animated family films continue to have the most success. Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' has dominated the top spot for the past two weeks, and Warner Bros.' 'Tom and Jerry' debuted to USD 14 million in the last weekend of February. Notably, 'The Croods: A New Age' has been one of the most successful films at the box office during the pandemic, garnering USD 54.3 million to date.

Variety reported 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' sees the return of the lovable rogue bunny and his makeshift family, including humans Bea (Rose Byrne) and Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson). However, as hard as he may try, Peter can't seem to shake his mischievous reputation, and he runs away from the garden to find a new adventure. But, when his family risks it all to come looking for him, Peter must decide what is most important to him. Directed by Will Gluck and based on the beloved books by Beatrix Potter, 'Peter Rabbit 2' stars Byrne, Gleeson, James Corden, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tarn Taran: Nihang Sikhs who attacked SHOs shot at by police leading to their death

The Nihang Sikhs who attacked two SHOs were shot at by the police in retaliation leading to their death. Nanded Sahib Maharashtra Police informed Tarn Taran Police that two Nihang Sikhs had fled Nanded Sahib after murdering a kar sevak. Nih...

Punjab records 44 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,669 new cases

There was no let-up in the surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab with the state recording 2,669 fresh infections, maximum this year so far, and 44 more fatalities on Sunday, according to a medical bulletin.With the fresh cases, the infection ta...

Greece lifts restrictions on flights from Turkey, Albania

Greece has lifted restrictions on flights from Turkey, Albania and North Macedonia that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, its civil aviation authority YPA said on Sunday. All passengers from abroad will however need to show they ...

My aim was to qualify for finals: Ganemat Sekhon after winning historic medal

After becoming the first-ever medalist of skeet event in the womens category, India shooter Ganemat Sekhon on Sunday said that she was targeting the finals of the ISSF Shooting World Cup. She won bronze, finishing with a score of 40 in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021