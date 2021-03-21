Left Menu

Speech and hearing impaired couple tie knot

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:53 IST
A speech-and-hearing impaired couple, who found each other on social media, tied the knot in presence of family members, friends and well- wishers at a mutt on Sunday.

Laxmirani Tripathy of Chiplima in Sambalpur district and Mahabir Prashad Shukla of Latapahar in Manoharpur district of neighbouring state Jharkhand are both deaf and dumb by birth.

Laxmirani, 43, a matriculate, has completed sewing and beautician courses and Mahabir, 48, is an electrical contractor.

Laxmirani met Mahabir on Facebook around six months ago and since phone calls, a mainstay for long distance relationship, were of no use of the speech-and-hearing impaired couple, they conversed with each other through messages on social media and sign language on WhatsApp video call to know each other.

Technology helped the couple overcome every barrier they had known. It allowed them to speak their heart to each other and helped Laxmirani find the person closest to her heart, around 370 km away from her native place.

Laxmirani's 21-year-old nephew, Arnava Babu said, my aunt found Mahabir Ji on facebook and after conversing through the new-age technology for around six months, they both decided to get married.

''My aunt told about her decision to the family and like my aunt, Mahabir Ji also informed his family that he wants to get married to Laxmirani. Both the families agreed for the marriage and the marriage was held today'', he said.

Arnav said the family had never imagined that Laxmirani would get married to a man from such a far-off place. The family members consider it 'God's will' that the two decided to tie the knot. Since both are speech-and-hearing impaired, they will certainly share a peaceful and happy relationship, he said.

While social media has become a worry for many, it helped Laxmirani and Mahabir get married, said a Chiplima villager and an invitee to the marriage function.

