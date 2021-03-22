Entertainment News Roundup:'Raya and the Last Dragon' Leads Box Office as L.A. Theater Revival Boosts Ticket Sales

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Raya and the Last Dragon' Leads Box Office as L.A. Theater Revival Boosts Ticket Sales

Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" led the domestic box office in its third weekend, illustrating the appeal of family films as Hollywood attempts to mount a moviegoing revival. "Raya and the Last Dragon" collected $5.2 million from 2,261 theaters through Sunday, representing a scant 5% decline. Disney can thank the reopening of Los Angeles movie theaters for the stellar hold in ticket sales. Cinemas in the City of Angels were given permission to resume operations on March 12, but most film exhibitors weren't able to get up and running until now.

