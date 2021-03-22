Left Menu

Shanaya Kapoor is the latest addition to Karan Johar's DCA squad

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has joined ace filmmaker Karan Johar's new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

Shanaya Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has joined ace filmmaker Karan Johar's new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). The director took to his Twitter handle and shared an introductory video of Shanaya, along with the tweet, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!"

Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, will be joining Dharma Cornerstone Agency as their new talent, along with the previously announced Triptii Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa, and Lakshya Lalwani. Though Shanaya is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she has worked as one of the assistants on Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' and has also made an appearance on the much-talked-about Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'.

Karan, in association with Cornerstone Agency, recently launched a collaborative space to promote budding talent. The new venture is called DCA. This move has now made Dharma, the second Bollywood production house after Yash Raj Films to have a talent management wing. (ANI)

