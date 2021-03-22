Production halted on 'The Chi' after positive COVID-19 test

Shooting on the upcoming fourth season of the Showtime drama ''The Chi'' has been put on hold following a positive COVID-19 test.

Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, ''The Chi'' revolves around a neighbourhood on the South Side of Chicago.

Disney TV Studios' 20th Television, the company behind the series, has rigorous protocols in place according to which a temporary production shutdown has been imposed, reported Deadline.

The new season of ''The Chi'', which shoots in Chicago, is slated to premiere on May 23.

The show was renewed for a fourth run in September.

It stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr, Michael V Epps and Birgundi Baker. Luke James and Curtiss Cook have been upped to series regulars. Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Tabitha Brown and Jason Weaver are among returning guest stars.

