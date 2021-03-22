Left Menu

'Mumbai Saga' first-weekend report: John Abraham-starrer rakes in Rs 8.74 crores

Bollywood actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's latest outing 'Mumbai Saga', which hit the theatres on Friday, minted Rs 8.74 crores during its opening weekend.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:00 IST
Poster of 'Mumbai Saga' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's latest outing 'Mumbai Saga', which hit the theatres on Friday, minted Rs 8.74 crores during its opening weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, "#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3... Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains... #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: Rs 8.74 cr. #India biz." The film, which also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, among many others, had a smaller weekend opening than the previous week's release 'Roohi'. However, 'Roohi' also enjoyed an added day to its weekend due to the Maha Shivratri festival as the film released on a Thursday instead of Friday.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' is helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'. The gangster drama has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

'Roohi' and 'Mumbai Saga' became the major films to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place. Other upcoming movies include Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Saina', based on the life of the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film will be out on April 26. Akshay Kumar's much-awaited actioner 'Sooryavanshi', directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to arrive in theatres on April 30. (ANI)

