Left Menu

Richa Chadha excited to reunite with 'Fukrey' gang for upcoming installment

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Monday expressed her excitement on reuniting with her 'Fukrey' team for the third installment of the comedy franchise.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:08 IST
Richa Chadha excited to reunite with 'Fukrey' gang for upcoming installment
Richa Chadha (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Monday expressed her excitement on reuniting with her 'Fukrey' team for the third installment of the comedy franchise. The 'Section 375' actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a boomerang clip, that showed a box of presents that she received from the upcoming movie's production house, Excel Entertainment.

Along with the clip, she tweeted, "Wow @excelmovies! Thank you for this lovely surprise Red heart! So excited to get back with the gang on Fukr3y. Can't wait! Flexed biceps @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @MrigLamba." Apart from Richa, the hit franchise 'Fukrey' stars actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Ali Fazal. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment the first installment of the movie was released in 2013 emerging out as a blockbuster, which was followed by a sequel in 2017.

Richa was last seen in the movie 'Madam Chief Minister', and had recently announced her production venture 'Girls Will Be Girls', along with her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal. She will also be starring in Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming series, 'Six Suspects' opposite 'Scam 1992' fame actor Pratik Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German lawmaker dies after collapsing on flight home

A lawmaker with German Chancellor Angela Merkels party has died after collapsing on a plane during a flight home to Germany.Karin Strenz, 53, was flying back from Cuba with her husband, said Eckhardt Rehberg, a fellow lawmaker with their ce...

Demi Lovato reflects on emotional Grammys comeback after 2018 overdose

Singer-actor Demi Lovato recently opened up about her emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which was the first time she had been on stage following her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose. As per People magazine, Lovato opened up abou...

Number of murders in Myanmar has reached an unbearable extent, Germany says

European Union sanctions on Myanmar will target those individuals who are responsible for the violence on the streets and are not intended to punish the people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. According to the EUs foreign...

Renewable electricity needs to grow 55-fold to achieve zero emission in India by 2050: Study

Renewables in electricity must increase 55-fold for India to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to a report by Council on Energy, Environment and Wate CEEW. India will need to generate at least 83 percent of its electricity from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021