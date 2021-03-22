Demi Lovato reflects on emotional Grammys comeback after 2018 overdose

Left Menu

Singer-actor Demi Lovato recently opened up about her emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which was the first time she had been on stage following her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:41 IST
Demi Lovato (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer-actor Demi Lovato recently opened up about her emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which was the first time she had been on stage following her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose. As per People magazine, Lovato opened up about her stage comeback in a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

After singing the first few lyrics of her song 'Anyone', which was written before her overdose, and will be featured on her upcoming album, the singer became so overwhelmed with emotion that she had to stop. After starting over again, the hitmaker passionately belted her way through the track, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. On being asked what was going through her mind at the start of the performance, Lovato recalled the enormity of the moment.

She said, "I didn't know if I'd ever step foot on a stage again. When I woke up at the hospital and I was like, 'I don't know the full extent of the damage that's been done'. I hadn't tried singing yet." Since then she has performed multiple times including the debut performance of her political anthem 'Commander in Chief' at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards last October and her rendition of Bill Withers's 'Lovely Day' at US President Joe Biden's virtual inauguration celebration.

Speaking about her overdose during the interview, Lovato said she is "grateful" to still be alive as she almost didn't make it through the harrowing experience. "The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here," she said. Now, the star is more "in control" of her life and feels "more joy" than ever before.

"I feel so good. I feel more joy in my life than I've ever felt because I'm not quitting or diminishing any part of myself," she said. Lovato added, "I think that my whole life I was the horse that everyone was leading to the well and they couldn't make me drink the water from the well. I wasn't until this past year that I was able to taste the freedom of the water in the well because I finally was ready to drink it."

Lovato told People magazine during a Television Critics Association panel last month that she "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after her drug overdose. "Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," she said.

"It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything," Lovato added. She further said, "I'm so proud of the person I am today. And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

In July 2018, Lovato was hospitalised after overdosing on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home, which came months after relapsing. Lovato, who battled substance addiction in years past, spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab centre and sober living facility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

