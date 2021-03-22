Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar has made a wonderful physique for 'Toofaan': Milkha Singh

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh is all praise for actor Farhan Akhtar after watching the teaser of the upcoming sports drama Toofaan and said he is looking forward to the film.Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Akhtar in the role of a boxer.Toofaan marks the second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, who previously brought Singhs life story to the big screen in the 2013 biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:51 IST
Farhan Akhtar has made a wonderful physique for 'Toofaan': Milkha Singh

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh is all praise for actor Farhan Akhtar after watching the teaser of the upcoming sports drama ''Toofaan'' and said he is looking forward to the film.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film stars Akhtar in the role of a boxer.

''Toofaan'' marks the second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, who previously brought Singh's life story to the big screen in the 2013 biopic ''Bhaag Milkha Bhaag''. The iconic athlete said he hopes the actor-director duo continue to make more inspiring sports-based films.

''I loved Farhan's look in the 'Toofaan' teaser. He has made a wonderful physique for the role of a boxer. My best wishes are with Farhan and Rakeysh. I will surely watch 'Toofaan'. I hope they make many more sports films in future,'' Singh told PTI in an interview.

The 91-year-old Padma Shri recipient, who missed an Olympic medal by a whisker at the 1960 Games, revealed ''Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'' was the first film he watched since the 1960s and remembered that people used to tell him that Akhtar looked exactly like him in the movie.

''When 'Bhaag Mikha Bhaag' was released, no matter where I went -- Australia, England or Canada, people around the world used to say Farhan is Milkha Singh's ditto copy. I even went to see Farhan train during the film's making and saw him run 100 metres in 11 seconds! He was not a professional athlete, but he trained hard to become one,'' Singh, who is also fondly called the 'Flying Sikh', added.

''Toofaan'', also starring Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

SC adjourns hearing of Congress leader's plea against restriction on use of social media as a condition for grant of bail

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Congress leader Sachin Choudhary challenging condition imposed on him by the Allahabad High Court while granting bail that he will not use social media. A three-judge benc...

Kenyan policemen have case to answer in 2012 death of British aristocrat - judge

Four Kenyan policemen have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012, a judge in Mombasa ruled on Monday.The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021