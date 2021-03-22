Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez enjoy quality time together after split rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been hogging the limelight ever since the rumours of their split started doing the rounds. However, the couple is giving everyone another reason to talk about. The duo, who has dismissed reports about their breakup, has been spending quality time together in the Dominican Republic.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:30 IST
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez enjoy quality time together after split rumours
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been hogging the limelight ever since the rumours of their split started doing the rounds. However, the couple is giving everyone another reason to talk about. The duo, who has dismissed reports about their breakup, has been spending quality time together in the Dominican Republic. As per People magazine, over the weekend, Rodriguez shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from his time at the tropical island, where he travelled to reunite with Lopez after they confirmed they are "working through some things."

Lopez has been in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'. "He flew back to the Dominican Republic this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer," a source told People magazine.

One Instagram post shared on Friday by Rodriguez featured the former baseball player playing golf out on the island. "Golf in the . #Blessed #Fore#playagrande," he wrote. On Sunday, Rodriguez shared more scenic photos from the island on his Instagram Story. Rodriguez is expected to return to Miami when Major League Baseball kicks off the 2021 regular season in April. He is an analyst on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

On Saturday, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, a producer on 'Shotgun Wedding', said on Instagram that the film is "halfway through principle [sic] photography." She also wrote "four more weeks" in the caption of the post, which featured a video of Lopez delivering a speech to the cast and crew of the film. In a brief joint statement on March 13, hours after a swirl of breakup rumours hit the internet, Lopez and Rodriguez said they have been "working through some things" in their relationship.

While the two appeared happy as they celebrated Lopez's performance at US President Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington, D.C., in January and then Valentine's Day last month, sources told People magazine they've been quietly struggling for some time. "She's been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months," said a friend of Lopez.

In her February Allure cover story, Lopez told the magazine that she and Rodriguez had recently sought couples' therapy. "I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she said, adding that they had hit pause on wedding planning after being forced to cancel two ceremonies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lopez's relationship with Rodriguez was confirmed in March 2017, and a month later, Lopez opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about connecting with her future husband. She said at the time, "I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by. Afterward, I went outside, but for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi.'"

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017 and celebrated Christmas as a family later that year. Lopez raved about Rodriguez in August 2018 as she accepted the MTV Video Music Awards' Video Vanguard Award honour. Rodriguez popped the big question in March 2019 as the couple enjoyed a tropical vacation. He announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Lopez wearing a massive square-cut diamond ring. "She said yes," he captioned the picture.

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to Marc Anthony -- father of her twins, Max and Emme -- from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. They share two daughters, Natasha and Ella. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

SC adjourns hearing of Congress leader's plea against restriction on use of social media as a condition for grant of bail

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Congress leader Sachin Choudhary challenging condition imposed on him by the Allahabad High Court while granting bail that he will not use social media. A three-judge benc...

Kenyan policemen have case to answer in 2012 death of British aristocrat - judge

Four Kenyan policemen have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012, a judge in Mombasa ruled on Monday.The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021