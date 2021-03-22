Left Menu

Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles in new film

"I wanted to document that and capture that for the rest of the world to see, to sort of asking us to reconsider our relationships with other species and in particular dogs." 'PRIMAL URGE' Lo found Zeytin, the star of the film, in a tunnel where she saw her running after a group of young Syrian refugees, who feature prominently in the documentary because of their relationship with the strays. "Those were things that I was really moved by ...

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:31 IST
Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles in new film
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Zeytin likes to walk through the streets of Istanbul at night, Nazar easily befriends strangers, while Kartal lives on a construction site in the bustling Turkish city.

The trio is the focus of the new documentary "Stray" which depicts daily life in Istanbul through the eyes of three dogs that roam its streets, searching for food, wandering along the Bosphorus, and stumbling upon a women's rights march. Inspired by her grief for her childhood pet, Hong Kong-born director Elizabeth Lo said she had wanted to make a film about dogs and was fascinated to learn of a 2004 law in Turkey that protects stray animals from cruelty and requires that they receive good treatment.

"I remember when I ... went to Istanbul and saw the way the dogs were living, where it felt like they were communally cared for and they could have these transitory friendships with all the people who were around them, I was really amazed by that," she told Reuters. "I wanted to document that and capture that for the rest of the world to see, to sort of asking us to reconsider our relationships with other species and in particular dogs."

'PRIMAL URGE' Lo found Zeytin, the star of the film, in a tunnel where she saw her running after a group of young Syrian refugees, who feature prominently in the documentary because of their relationship with the strays.

"Those were things that I was really moved by ... It felt to me like a real reflection of a primal urge that we have towards dogs and needing each other to survive in our most difficult times," she said. Lo wore a special vest to support her camera while following the dogs as they ran around or sometimes lay down beside strangers, seemingly eavesdropping on their conversations.

"These are ... conversations about love and women, these are things that I'm personally drawn to, but it was also what Zeytin sort of happened to eavesdrop on," she said. Asked what she had learned from making the documentary, filmed between 2017 and 2019, Lo said:

"I had assumed cities with large stray animals are inhumane or not taking care of their animals but I found that it's actually the exact opposite." "It's cities that don't have any stray animals that are actually betraying dogs and cats. It's because it means that you're getting rid of all of them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

SC adjourns hearing of Congress leader's plea against restriction on use of social media as a condition for grant of bail

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Congress leader Sachin Choudhary challenging condition imposed on him by the Allahabad High Court while granting bail that he will not use social media. A three-judge benc...

Kenyan policemen have case to answer in 2012 death of British aristocrat - judge

Four Kenyan policemen have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012, a judge in Mombasa ruled on Monday.The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021