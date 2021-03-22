Actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:42 IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked his fans to pray for him. The 30-year-old actor, on Saturday, walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, here. He was joined by his upcoming ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' co-star Kiara Advani. Aaryan took to Twitter and shared a picture of a first aid medical sign, writing, ''I am positive. Pray for me.'' The actor was also shooting for ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' with Advani and Tabu, who joined the crew on March 15. Aaryan began his portions for the horror-comedy earlier in March in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 3,62,675. The death toll mounted to 11,586.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

