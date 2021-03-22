Left Menu

Women with hearing loss in Gaza make animations to raise awareness

A group of Palestinian women with hearing loss are using stop motion animation to make short films about their condition to teach children about their condition. The eight women say they have few career options and hope animation will also become a source of income as well as an advocacy tool.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:54 IST
Women with hearing loss in Gaza make animations to raise awareness

A group of Palestinian women with hearing loss are using stop motion animation to make short films about their condition to teach children about their condition.

The eight women say they have few career options and hope animation will also become a source of income as well as an advocacy tool. They have already made two short films - one about sign language and another advocating their right to work in Gaza, where unemployment stands at 49 percent. The stories, they say, are meant to inspire hearing-impaired people to pursue their own goals despite any obstacles in their way.

The animation process is simple: the women design characters, draw the images on paper, shoot the film with their cellphone cameras using a stop motion application, and coworkers without hearing loss add the voices. Hiba Abu Jazar, 27, who has enjoyed cartoons since she was a girl, said she was excited to make her own films and to teach others to do the same. She hopes the skill will help her find employment.

"I want to be self-dependent and make films so I can make an income. People with hearing disabilities have no jobs and no chances of finding jobs," Abu Jazar said in sign language through a translator at Gaza Hemam Youth Center where the training takes place. The group's trainer, Haneen Koraz, said the project offered the woman a way to promote their cause and pursue their ambitions through art and creativity. (Writing by Nidal Almughrabi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to ask guv to send report to president on Maha happenings

The BJP will meet Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari on Wednesday and urge him to send a factual report on the current situation in the state to President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Monday, days after ex-Mumbai po...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

SC adjourns hearing of Congress leader's plea against restriction on use of social media as a condition for grant of bail

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Congress leader Sachin Choudhary challenging condition imposed on him by the Allahabad High Court while granting bail that he will not use social media. A three-judge benc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021