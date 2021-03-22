Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati wrap 'Dobaaraa' shoot

Left Menu

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati have finished shooting for the thriller Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap.Pannu and Gulati, who previously starred in the 2020 drama Thappad, started work on the project last month.Twenty three days of pure honest energy on set and its a wrap

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati have finished shooting for the thriller ''Dobaaraa'', directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Pannu and Gulati, who previously starred in the 2020 drama ''Thappad'', started work on the project last month.

''Twenty three days of pure honest energy on set and it's a wrap! #Dobaaraa,'' Pannu wrote on Instagram on Monday alongside a picture with Kashyap, who also directed her in ''Manmarziyaan''. The actor said she and the director have made a bet, the content of which shall be disclosed later.

''... but for now just know if I win, he will have to do another film with me of my choice and if he wins, in the next movie we do together, I shall not argue with him on set. Point being, nevertheless, u shall see us together once again (sic)'' she added.

The shooting of ''Dobaaraa'' was halted on March 3 after Income Tax Department's officials raided homes and offices of Pannu and Kashyap as well as his partners, who launched the now-shuttered production house Phantom Films.

The searches, part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed.

Production resumed three days later, with Kashyap sharing a still from the film's sets on March 6 which was captioned: ''and we restart our shoot #DoBaaraa''.

''Dobaaraa'' is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner.

The film is penned by Nihit Bhave, who previously wrote Kashyap's 2020 Netflix movie ''Choked''.

Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production are also attached as producers.

