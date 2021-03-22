Stories from children's magazine Chakmak to be available in audio format

In a good news for children, Sony Music Kids brings alive endearing tales from popular children's Hindi magazine 'Chakmak' as audio stories and podcasts, ''Chakmak Kathayein''.

The first volume, titled ''Exam Break'', comprising eight 'Chakmak Kathayein' was released on March 19, read the statement issued by the company.

Sony Music Kids in collaboration with Eklavya Foundation -- publishers of Chakmak -- will launch a collection of 67 audio stories, published in the magazine earlier, through its 240 streaming partners worldwide, it added.

The wholesome stories aim to teach children important values in a fun and engaging manner, and explore themes including unforgettable childhood moments, family values, the wonders of nature, and loving animals and pets.

''.. Listening to music, podcasts and audio stories encourages kids to use their mind's eye, thus helping in increasing memory and retention skills, improving attention and concentration skills and basically stimulating their imagination. By bringing 'Chakmak Kathayein' and family friendly content in audio formats, we hope to maximise the learning potential of children, reduce screen time, and create options of quality time learning and entertainment,'' said Anjana Devraj, head Sony Music Kids.

In addition to regaling children with entertaining anecdotes, it also hopes to take parents and family members down memory lane and evoke a sense of nostalgia as they relive all the good old stories that once fascinated them and piqued their curiosity.

''Chakmak Kathayein'' will be available on YouTube, Google Play Music, Wynk Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Hungama Music, Gaana.com and Jio Saavn.

