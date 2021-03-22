Left Menu

Arjun Rampal wraps shooting for Aparana Sen directorial 'The Rapist'

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal on Monday announced a wrap on Konkona Sen co-starrer and Aparna Sen directorial movie titled 'The Rapist'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:12 IST
Arjun Rampal wraps shooting for Aparana Sen directorial 'The Rapist'
Konkona Sen and Arjun Rampal (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal on Monday announced a wrap on Konkona Sen co-starrer and Aparna Sen directorial movie titled 'The Rapist'. The 'Ra One' actor took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures featuring himself and the on and off-screen team of the film.

The post showcases some candid smiling pictures of Arjun and Aparna together, while others feature the 'Aankhen' star with Konkona. Announcing a wrap, and sharing his shooting experience, he wrote, "It's a wrap for me.... #TheRapist it's been intense and so fulfilling this journey as an actor, working with the prettiest director #AparnaSen who's vision and clarity and most importantly her passion, her stamina and hard work has been so humbling and enriching."

"My dearest co star and one of the finest actors in our country @konkona for being so kind and so effortlessly cool. the marvellous @kamera002 for creating such beautiful images," he added. Thanking the producers of the film, the 'Om Shanti Om' star wrote, " My two young producers #SuchhandaChatterjee and #ShubhaShetty thank you thank you thank you (folded hands emoticon) #Rapist #Delhi #wrapped."

'The Rapist' will focus on the aftermath and trauma of a violent sexual crime. The project marks Aparna Sen's third Hindi film, after helming 'Saari Raat' in 2015 and 2017's 'Sonata.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP youth leader Waheed Parra and two others charge-sheeted by NIA in terror funding case: Officials.

PDP youth leader Waheed Parra and two others charge-sheeted by NIA in terror funding case Officials....

Sharad Pawar defends under-fire Anil Deshmukh, shows hospital slip

By Gaurav Arora Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday defended Anil Deshmukh regarding a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on allegations of corruption against him, stating that the Maharashtra Home Minister ...

CPI chief says no change in Sabarimala affidavit; irks Cong & BJP in poll-bound Kerala

The CPI, the second largest partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, on Monday made it clear the Left government would continue with the same position on the affidavit filed by it in the Supreme Court in connection with the Sa...

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook to visit India this week

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook is likely to visit India this week to hold high-level talks with defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources told ANI. South Korean media reported on Monday that Suh Wook is visiting the United Arab Emirat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021