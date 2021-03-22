Left Menu

Loss of common sense a reason you get COVID-19: Preity Zinta urges to wear masks

Urging people to wear a face mask, and be responsible amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Monday shared a public service message that had a quirky twist.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:04 IST
Loss of common sense a reason you get COVID-19: Preity Zinta urges to wear masks
Preity Zinta (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Urging people to wear a face mask, and be responsible amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Monday shared a public service message that had a quirky twist. The 'Kya Kehna' actor hopped on to Instagram to request all to wear a mask. She posted a message that highlighted the symptoms of COVID-19.

It read, "If you have loss of sense of smell, or loss of sense of taste, these are symptoms of COVID-19." "Loss of common sense is not a symptom of COVID-19, it is the reason you got the disease," read the public service message.

It further read:" Wear a Mask. Please." The 'Salaam Namaste' actor noted in the caption, " (with two folded hands emoticons) #WEARyourMASK #beresponsible #ting."

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and more than 35 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform. By reading the quirky message at the end of the announcement, Zinta's 'Koi Mil Gaya' co-star Hrithik Roshan couldn't stop himself from laughing and wrote " Hahahahaha" in the comments section.

Scores of fans also chimed and wrote multiple laughing with teary eyes emoticons in response to the quirky post. The 'Mission Kashmir' star is quite an active media user and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Zinta treated fans with a sneak peek of her workout session as her gym mate Katrina Kaif turned a photographer for the 'Dil Se' star. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian scientists says EpiVacCorona effective against variants

Russian scientists behind the countrys second vaccine against COVID-19, EpiVacCorona, said on Monday the shot was effective against variants of the coronavirus.Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberias V...

National Film Award: Kangana Ranaut wins best actor for 'Manikarnika', 'Panga'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has managed to bag her fourth National Film Award as she has won the Best actor female award for her movies Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. One of the countrys most eminent awards in entertainment, N...

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Facebook appeal in user tracking lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Facebook Incs bid to pare back a 15 billion class action lawsuit accusing the company of illegally tracking the activities of internet users even when they are logged out of the social media plat...

Tiger found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

A tiger was found dead with swollen neck in the Kishanpur sanctuary of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here, an official said on Monday.A patrolling team detected the carcass near a canal under the Sultanpur beat of the sanctuary, Sanjay Kumar Pat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021