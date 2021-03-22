Left Menu

Victoria Beckham shows off her glam makeover by daughter Harper

English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham showed off her glitzy yet effortless makeup look and it will make you 'wannabe' all glammed up.

Victoria Beckham (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham showed off her glitzy yet effortless makeup look and it will make you 'wannabe' all glammed up. The former 'Spice Girls' singer took to Instagram on Sunday (local time) to share a video in which she got dolled up using only a handful of products from her eponymous beauty brand. Victoria also had the best makeup artist around: her and David Beckham's 9-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

Capturing her and her daughter's fun beauty session, the video entailed an adorable step-by-step breakdown from Harper. The little one applied two different eyeshadows on her mom's lids, saying, "So, right now I'm doing some Tea Rose on my mummy. Next, I'm doing some Golden Honey." "How MUA #HarperSeven does Lid Lustre: a wash of Tea Rose allover & a dab of Honey in the crease," Victoria explained of her look.

"Add a swipe of Future Lash Mascara and that's my go-to eye for spring!" As reported by E!News, last month, the former singer shared a heart-warming letter from her daughter. In the note, Harper raved over their glam time.

"Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever," the 9-year-old cutie wrote on a torn piece of loose-leaf paper. "I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you Sleep well sweet dreams Love Harper."

Harper didn't forget her dad and wrote him a letter that read, "Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best friends. You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you to love you so much Sleep well." As reported by E!News, earlier this year, the designer penned an essay to herself for British Vogue and opened up about what it's been like to build an empire, especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Building a fashion and beauty business requires passion, tenacity, fearlessness; it's not for the faint-hearted," she shared in January. "Building one in a pandemic was nearly impossible...but I know you, and you will use this experience to grow and expand. The reality of being a mum, a wife, a friend, and a businesswoman creates a constantly shifting push-pull in life. But you think big, love the hustle, and you never take no for an answer."

"Always remember your mantra. Work hard and be kind. Do you have this embroidered on a pillow yet? ... Keep up the juggling act. It's never easy but tremendously rewarding--a privilege," Victoria continued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

