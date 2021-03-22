Left Menu

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Netflix has confirmed this wouldn't be the end as the show is getting a new adaptation. Image Credit: Facebook / La casa de papel - Money Heist

The success of Money Heist has been tremendous since the release of first season. Now the Netflix lovers are ardently waiting for Money Heist Season 5. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

Money Heist will come to an end with Season 5. Its writer and creator, Javier Gómez Santander recently revealed that he would not be doing a spin-off. He has admitted he will not consider doing a spin-off despite the show's enormous success.

He was recently questioned whether he is afraid of not knowing when to stop with the Money Heist story, but his answer indicated quite the opposite. "I do not," he said. "I think the series will end very well, this fifth season is very good. I don't even think about a spin-off. You can't rule it out either, that's the reality. What if we have a good idea? But for that you have to have a good idea, you have to spend time," the writer said, Express.co.uk noted.

This Spanish show is being remade in Korea. According to the creator Álex Pina, Money Heist aka La casa de papel is being remade in Korea. Accordingly, Netflix has confirmed this wouldn't be the end as the show is getting a new adaptation.

Álex Pina said in a tweet that Money Heist season 5 would not be released until after September 2021. According to Express.co.uk, the story in fifth season can show Alicia and Tatiana sisters for having similar look at their distinctive red hair. "The hair is basically the same colour and the nose looks very similar. Maybe they are sisters," one fan commented over Reddit. There is another idea creating rumor that both Tatiana and Alicia are the same person.

Money Heist season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

