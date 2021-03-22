Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

The trio are the focus of new documentary "Stray" which depicts daily life in Istanbul through the eyes of three dogs that roam its streets, searching for food, wandering along the Bosphorus and stumbling upon a women's rights march.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. NFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia up for auction

Robot artist Sophia, whose first artwork goes up for auction on Wednesday, says she draws inspiration for her work from people and is open to future creative partnerships with humans. A digital artwork by the Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics humanoid, in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), is to be auctioned in the first sale of such pieces created jointly with artificial intelligence (AI). Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles in new film

