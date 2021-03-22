Left Menu

'This one is for you Kammo': Varun Sharma dedicates Best Film Award bagged by 'Chhichhore' to Sushant

After late actor Sushant Singh-starrer film 'Chhichhore' bagged 'Best Hindi Film' accolade at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards, actor Varun Sharma who also featured in the film dedicated the award to the late star.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:02 IST
'This one is for you Kammo': Varun Sharma dedicates Best Film Award bagged by 'Chhichhore' to Sushant
Sushant Singh Rajput (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After late actor Sushant Singh-starrer film 'Chhichhore' bagged 'Best Hindi Film' accolade at the prestigious 67th National Film Awards, actor Varun Sharma who also featured in the film dedicated the award to the late star. The movie stars late actor Sushant opposite Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The college drama also features Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

The 'Fukrey' star took to Twitter and dedicated the award to his late co-star and shared a picture of the announcement. He wrote, "A Film which is truly special to all of us. A Film which is very close to our Hearts. This one is for you Kammo," and added a red heart emoticon.

'Chhichhore' is a movie full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life. The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala that had hit the big screens on September 6 in 2019, was a blockbuster hit and entered the 100 crore club in mere three weeks. The 67th edition of the National Film Awards announced the honours to the entertainment industry's best talent for the year 2019 after getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-EU prepares sanctions on Myanmar military

The European Union prepared to impose sanctions on 11 people linked to last months military coup in Myanmar on Monday as the number of killings of pro-democracy demonstrators by security forces reached what Germanys foreign minister called ...

787 incidents of suicide reported in armed forces since 2014: Govt data

A total of 787 armed forces personnel died by suicide since 2014 with the Army reporting a maximum of 591 such cases, according to data provided by the government on Monday.In response to a question, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Na...

Oceans under threat like never before, warns World Meteorological Organization

In an alert that warmer seas helped to fuel a record Atlantic hurricane season last year, along with intense tropical cyclones in the Indian and South Pacific Oceans, the World Meteorological Organization WMO also underscored the long-ter...

Russian scientists says EpiVacCorona effective against variants

Russian scientists behind the countrys second vaccine against COVID-19, EpiVacCorona, said on Monday the shot was effective against variants of the coronavirus.Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberias V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021