Left Menu

National Film Award: Kangana Ranaut wins best actor for 'Manikarnika', 'Panga'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has managed to bag her fourth National Film Award as she has won the 'Best actor (female)' award for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:13 IST
National Film Award: Kangana Ranaut wins best actor for 'Manikarnika', 'Panga'
Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has managed to bag her fourth National Film Award as she has won the 'Best actor (female)' award for her movies 'Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga'. One of the country's most eminent awards in entertainment, National Film Award announced to honour the 'Queen' star for her much-acclaimed movies 'Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Panga' with the 'Best Actor (female) accolade in the 67th edition of the awards announced virtually on Monday.

The 67th version of the National Film Awards was initially going to be held in May last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kangana played the role of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi in the period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. The film was based on the life and struggles of the queen and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian rebellion of 1857.

Apart from Kangana, the film also starred Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. It hit the Indian screens on January 25, 2019, and managed to cross the first benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the box office in just five days of its release.

The actor has already announced her return to the big screen with the second instalment of the 'Manikarnika franchise'. The new film titled 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', will revolve around the life of Didda, Kashmir's first woman ruler who is described as the 'Cleopatra of Kashmir' which is expected to go on floors in January 2022. On the other hand, Kangana's sports drama flick 'Panga' also credited her win for the 'Best Actor (female)' award.

The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directorial drama revolves around the wish of a mother to pursue her career in 'Kabaddi'. In the movie, the central character portrayed by Kangana is seen making an inspiring comeback to the sport with support from her family and friends. The flick also featured Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and Punjabi singer Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

'Panga' was released on January 21, 2020 and minted a total of 41.71 crores at the box office. Kangana who was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by the Government of India, for her contribution to arts, in 2020, has been the recipient of three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actress for 'Fashion', and Best Actress for 'Queen', and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swissmedic regulator approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic approved Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, an agency spokesman said on Monday, the third shot to be approved by the country along with vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech and from ModernaSwitzerland has so f...

Motor racing-McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu

McLaren have signed a long-term agreement with 13-year-old American karter Ugo Ugochukwu to support him through the junior categories of motorsport, the Formula One team announced on Monday. New York-born Ugochukwu won last years European F...

No agreement on Lebanon government after president, PM-designate meet

There was no agreement on a new Lebanese cabinet after a scheduled meeting on Monday between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, dashing hopes for an end to five months of political deadlock and a reversal of ...

Govt to borrow Rs 20,000 cr less this fiscal; RBI cancels debt auction

The government has decided to cancel its Rs 20,000 crore borrowing scheduled for March 26 on review of position of cash balance, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.This means, the government would be borrowing Rs 20,000 crore less tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021