Akshay Kumar 'proud' to be a part of 'Teri Mitti'

Megastar Akshay Kumar on Monday congratulated singer B Praak who won the Best Male Playback Singer for the patriotic song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay-starrer war-drama 'Kesari'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:22 IST
Megastar Akshay Kumar on Monday congratulated singer B Praak who won the Best Male Playback Singer for the patriotic song 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay-starrer war-drama 'Kesari'. The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to Twitter and shared that the song gives him goosebumps every time he tunes in to it.

Akshay also shared that 'Teri Mitti' is one song he is most proud of 'being part of'. Expressing his happiness and congratulating B Praak on achieving the milestone of 'Best Playback Singer', the 'Good Newwz' star shared a photo of the announcement.

He wrote alongside the picture, "#TeriMitti still gives me goosebumps every time I hear it and one song I'm most proud of being part of...Couldn't be happier! @BPraak #NationalFilmAwards2019." The four-minute-forty seven seconds is a loud cry of warriors who sacrificed their lives for the soil of their nation. Penned by Manoj Muntashir, the song has been crooned by singer B Praaka and the music has been composed by Arko.

'Kesari', based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans, will see Akshay essaying the role of Havildar Ishar Singh. The 67th edition of the National Film Awards announced the honours to the entertainment industry's best talent for the year 2019 after getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

