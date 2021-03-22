Shraddha Kapoor pens note for team 'Chhichhore' as movie bags National Film Award

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor penned a note of thanks to the team of 'Chhichhore' as the late actor Sushant-Singh Rajput co-starrer bagged the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. The 'Aashiqui 2' actor took to Twitter to pen a note of thanks to the producers and the co-stars and congratulated them on achieving the accolade.

She wrote, "Thank you @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson for making me a part of this beautiful film (folded hands emoticon)We miss you @sushantsinghrajput . @fukravarun @naveen.polishetty @tahirrajbhasin @tushar.pandey @saharshkumarshukla. Thank you National award committee (joined hands emoticon). Thank you to the entire team of Chhichhore (black heart emoticon)." The 'Baaghi 3' actor shared a poster of the film that commemorated the big win. It sees a note that read, "Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput."

"Chhichhore wins best film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards)." Celebrity followers including the director of SSR's last film 'Dil Bechara' liked the post that garnered more than 4 lakh likes within 37 minutes of being posted.

Bhumi Pednekar also chimed into the comments section and left multiple clapping emoticons. Film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the award to Sushant. "On the behalf of NGE I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can't get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie," he said.

'Chhichhore' is a movie full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life. The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala that had hit the big screens on September 6 in 2019, was a blockbuster hit and entered the 100 crore club in mere three weeks. The 67th edition of the National Film Awards announced the honours to the entertainment industry's best talent for the year 2019 after getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

