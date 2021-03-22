Munch portrait, Picasso silverware and Banksy canvas up for auction

Left Menu

Updated: 22-03-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:34 IST
Paintings by Edvard Munch, silverware by Pablo Picasso and a Banksy canvas are among the works on offer at an upcoming Sotheby's auction spanning 500 years of art. The London auction house will hold its first major sale of the year on March 25, "Modern Renaissance", with Munch's "Embrace on the Beach" leading the lots with a price estimate of 9-12 million pounds ($12.5-16.6 million).

"With the first sale of the year, after having quite a challenging year with the pandemic, we're really back with a strong selection of pieces," said Emma Baker, head of Sotheby's London contemporary evening sale. "It's been challenging, but we've managed to mass together some incredible pieces from all over the globe."

A self-portrait of the Norwegian painter is priced at 4.5-6.5 million pounds. Picasso's portrait of photographer Dora Maar, "Femme assise dans un fauteuil", is expected to fetch 6.5-8.5 million pounds, while a set of silver plates by the Spanish artist has a price tag of 1.2-1.8 million.

David Hockney's four-metre (13 ft) wide landscape "Tall Dutch Trees After Hobbema", inspired by Meindert Hobbema's 17th century "The Avenue at Middelharnis", is seen fetching between 6.5 and 8.5 million pounds. Other artworks on offer include "Portrait of a Youth" by 15th century painter Piero del Pollaiuolo, with an estimate of 4-6 million pounds.

Elusive street artist Banksy's parody canvas of a 1991 Vanity Fair cover of actress Demi Moore, pregnant and naked, is on sale at 2-3 million pounds. More than two metres tall, "Original Concept for Barely Legal Poster (after Demi Moore)" features a naked, pregnant figure wearing a monkey mask and smoking a cigarette.

The artwork was the poster image for Banksy's "Barely Legal" exhibition held in Los Angeles in 2006.

