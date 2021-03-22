Left Menu

Ana de Armas sparks Ben Affleck reunion rumours with necklace selfie, then shuts them down

Cuban actor Ana de Armas sent fans into a frenzy as she fuelled rumours that she'd gotten back together with actor Ben Affleck, and quickly after she shut them down.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:28 IST
Ana de Armas sparks Ben Affleck reunion rumours with necklace selfie, then shuts them down
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Cuban actor Ana de Armas sent fans into a frenzy as she fuelled rumours that she'd gotten back together with actor Ben Affleck, and quickly after she shut them down. According to Page Six, the 32-year-old 'Knives Out' actor snapped a selfie on Sunday (local time) wearing the half-heart pendant that matches one owned by her ex-boyfriend - Affleck.

Last spring, in the early days of their relationship, the couple stepped out together wearing their necklaces. At the time, the throwback accessories proved polarising.

"Are they BFFs in high school?" one asked, while another wrote, "those half a heart necklaces that Ana and Ben have are the worst thing I've had to witness today." As reported by Page Six, while her photo swiftly sparked rumours that the two stars might be back together, de Armas seemingly addressed the issue with another Stories post several hours later, sharing a black screen littered with words like "nope," "no" and "I don't think so."

Ana de Armas seemingly responded to rumours that she's back with Ben Affleck on Instagram. De Armas and the 48-year-old actor broke up in January after almost a year together.

Shortly after, a source told Page Six that while "they had a really solid relationship" and "there is a lot of love there," the pair disagreed over where to live. "The quarantine was unique because they had downtime and really got to know each other spending time at home," the insider said.

"But once work picked up, things started to change." "Ana decided she doesn't want to live in LA and Ben wants to be close to his family," they added of Affleck's three children with ex Jennifer Garner.

"His priority is to be rooted in LA. They are in different places [in their lives]." As Page Six also reported, de Armas wanted to have more children, while Affleck did not, and the issue "was a deal-breaker." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey logs 22,216 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-December

Turkey recorded 22,216 new coronavirus cases in a period of 24 hours, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed on Monday, as cases continue to rise after coronavirus-control measures were eased earlier this m...

Bangladesh to observe 'one-minute blackout' to mark 'Genocide Day' on March 25

Bangladesh will observe a one-minute blackout on March 25 to mark Genocide Day, in memory of the three million people killed by Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War. The blackout would be observed for one minute from 900 pm to 90...

Karnataka sex tape scandal: Siddaramaiah demands rape case against BJP MLA

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded to register a rape case against Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi after a purported sex tape surfaced earlier this month showing him in a compromising position wi...

COVID-19: K'taka restricts travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to make a negative COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours mandatory for travellers from Punjab and Chandigarh.The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021