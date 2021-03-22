Film fraternity mourns Sagar Sarhadi's demise

Left Menu

Scores of celebrities from the film fraternity mourned the death of veteran Bollywood writer-director Sagar Sarhadiactor. He was 88 when he breathed his last on Monday morning at his Mumbai residence.

Updated: 22-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:48 IST
Veteran filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Scores of celebrities from the film fraternity mourned the death of veteran Bollywood writer-director Sagar Sarhadiactor. He was 88 when he breathed his last on Monday morning at his Mumbai residence. As the news of the legendary filmmaker's death spread, several celebrities extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sarhadi, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who has known the departed soul closely took to Twitter and recalled, "Deeply sorry at the passing away of #Sagar Sarhadi. He will be remembered for his work both in theatre n films notable amongst them #Tanhaii n #Bazaar. He drew his inspiration from life travelled by bus n train bcoz he was a writer of d masses. We at IPTA have lost a family member." The literary figure veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar also mourned the demise of the legendary filmmaker on Twitter and wrote, "Sagar Sarhadi a veteran theatre and film writer who wrote films like Kabhi Kabhi, Noori and directed Baazaar has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to the late bachelor's nephew Ramesh Talwar ."

Bollywood's veteran superstar Jackie Shroff too lamented the death of the writer on Instagram by posting a throwback monochromatic picture of him. Taking to the captions, he wrote, "Will Miss You...... R.I.P". Superstar Hrithik Roshan who debuted in Bollywood through the movie 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hai', mourned the legendary filmmaker's death and acknowledged him for writing dialogues for his movie. "Saddened by the passing of Sagar Sarhadi Ji. I will forever be indebted for his contribution as the dialogue writer for Kaho Naa Pyar Hai. My thoughts, prayers and condolences to his family. Om shanty", he tweeted.

The ace filmmaker, who was not keeping well for the last few months due to health issues, breathed his last at his Mumbai residence. He had earlier reportedly been admitted to the ICU of a cardiac care hospital, following a heart problem. His last rites will be performed later today. Sagar Sarhadi, whose real name was Ganga Sagar Talwar was born in Abbottabad, now in Pakistan, in the year 1933. He was a veteran member of IPTA who introduced exemplary performers like Farooque Shaikh and Shabana Azmi in his inter-collegiate theatre competitions for colleges like Khalsa and St Xavier's in the late 60s and early 70s.

Sarhadi, one of the finest storytellers in the Hindi film industry had penned scripts for movies like 'Kabhi Kabhi', 'Silsila', 'Noori', and the Hrithik Roshan debutant 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai', among others that went to become blockbusters. He had produced and directed the 1882 movie 'Bazar' and had also written few serials for TV and stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

