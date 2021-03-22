Maren Morris hosts 'Peter Rabbit' theme party on son's first birthday

American singer Maren Morris recently showed off photos of her son Hayes Andrew's first birthday party, which was themed after the film 'Peter Rabbit.' According to E!News, the 30-year-old songstress took to Instagram Story and shared some pictures from the special themed party. Adding to the charm of the party, the 'All My Favourite People' songstress even included a recreation of a sign from the movie, which read, 'Welcome to Mr McGregor's Garden. No Rabbits Allowed.'

Other fun decorations included white and blue balloons, plenty of fresh flowers to fit in with the garden vibes and quilted table cloths in a floral print. As 'Peter Rabbit' was the theme here, there was a carrot cake from Nashville's Flour Flower Bakery in honour of the character's favourite root vegetable, reported E!News.

The Grammy winner also showed a pic of the birthday boy enjoying a piece of his carrot cake. However, the mom made sure to include a cupcake emoji over her son's face, as she has thus far been extremely private about sharing photos of her son on social media. Per E!News, Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed Hayes, who is their first child, on March 23 of last year.

At the time, the 'My Church' singer gushed over her little one on Instagram, writing in a photo of Hayes as a newborn, "Love of our lives." The 'To Hell and Back' songstress, who battled postpartum depression after the birth of her son, shared that lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic helped her and her family bond, especially as her tour was rescheduled. "We really couldn't have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time," she told Bobby Bones on his iHeartRadio show last August.

"And he's been a good distraction from not being able to tour." (ANI)

