Odd News Roundup: Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles in new film; NFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia up for auction and more

Istanbul stray dogs get own starring roles in new film Zeytin likes to walk through the streets of Istanbul at night, Nazar easily befriends strangers, while Kartal lives on a construction site in the bustling Turkish city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

NFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia up for auction

Robot artist Sophia, whose first artwork goes up for auction on Wednesday, says she draws inspiration for her work from people and is open to future creative partnerships with humans. A digital artwork by the Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics humanoid, in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), is to be auctioned in the first sale of such pieces created jointly with artificial intelligence (AI).

Zeytin likes to walk through the streets of Istanbul at night, Nazar easily befriends strangers, while Kartal lives on a construction site in the bustling Turkish city. The trio are the focus of new documentary "Stray" which depicts daily life in Istanbul through the eyes of three dogs that roam its streets, searching for food, wandering along the Bosphorus and stumbling upon a women's rights march.

'A loud month, for sure': U.S. awaits huge, 17-year cicada hatch

For millions of Americans, this May will be an extra noisy month. A once-every-17 year hatch of periodic cicadas is set to occur across parts of the eastern United States - and it is expected to be big. The hatch of the cicadas, called Brood X, will take place once the warming spring soil reaches a certain temperature. Billions of cicada nymphs, which have been living off tree roots for 17 years, will crawl out of the ground, shed their skin, and start feeding and looking for mates.

