Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: stray dogs get their own starring roles in the new film; Theater Revival Boosts Ticket Sales and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Raya and the Last Dragon' Leads Box Office as L.A. Theater Revival Boosts Ticket Sales

Disney's animated adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" led the domestic box office in its third weekend, illustrating the appeal of family films as Hollywood attempts to mount a moviegoing revival. "Raya and the Last Dragon" collected $5.2 million from 2,261 theaters through Sunday, representing a scant 5% decline. Disney can thank the reopening of Los Angeles movie theaters for the stellar hold in ticket sales. Cinemas in the City of Angels were given permission to resume operations on March 12, but most film exhibitors weren't able to get up and running until now.

Istanbul stray dogs get their own starring roles in the new film

Zeytin likes to walk through the streets of Istanbul at night, Nazar easily befriends strangers, while Kartal lives on a construction site in the bustling Turkish city. The trio is the focus of the new documentary "Stray" which depicts daily life in Istanbul through the eyes of three dogs that roam its streets, searching for food, wandering along the Bosphorus, and stumbling upon a women's rights march.

Nigeria's Burna Boy says Grammy win marks 'big moment' for African music

Modern African music is altering perceptions of the continent as part of a global cultural shift that marks a "big moment", Nigerian music artist Burna Boy told Reuters after hailing his first Grammy award. Burna Boy was awarded a Grammy for the Best Global Music Album this month for 'Twice As Tall' which was released last year.

