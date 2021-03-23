Emerald Fennell to pen script for 'Zatanna' movie 

Emerald Fennell, the breakout director of ''Promising Young Woman'', will be writing the script for DC Films' upcoming movie about superhero Zatanna.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project hails from studio Warner Bros and filmmaker JJ Abrams' Bad Robot.

Created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Murphy Anderson in 1964, Zatanna is a magician like her father Zatara.

Zatanna has been involved with the Justice League, has had a childhood with Batman and was romantically linked to character John Constantine, the occult master who will be the subject of an HBO Max series produced by Abrams. The character was played by Serinda Swan for three seasons on the CW’s ''Smallville''.

Fennell, who previously worked on critically-acclaimed series ''Killing Eve'' and also featured in Netflix royal drama ''The Crown'', made history earlier this month when her directorial debut movie ''Promising Young Woman'' bagged five Oscar nominations.

The filmmaker became first woman director to be nominated for best director for a directorial debut. Her film has also earned Academy Award nods for best picture, screenplay, editing and actress for Carey Mulligan.

