Dua Lipa to headline Elton John's Oscar pre-party special

With the Oscars just one month away, veteran singer-songwriter Elton John is getting ready to party with a little help from his friends.

Updated: 23-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 11:38 IST
With the Oscars just one month away, veteran singer-songwriter Elton John is getting ready to party with a little help from his friends. As per Variety, Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa is on board to perform during the 29th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards pre-party special.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place as a virtual preshow. The famed Oscar party will be produced by Fulwell 73 at Rosewood London. Actor Neil Patrick Harris has been tapped to host the virtual event alongside Elton and his husband, David Furnish. The annual event will kick off with their first-ever virtual pre-party on April 25 this year, just an hour before the Oscars 2021.

The one-hour event will stream at four different times to meet each region's broadcast of the Academy Awards: North America (April 25 at 7 pm ET), the U.K. and Europe (April 26 at 7 pm GMT), Australia and New Zealand (April 26 at 7 pm AEST) and an optional repeat on April 26 at 10 pm ET. Each live stream will be able to host up to 100,000 attendees through Cisco Webex. Speaking about the virtual event, Elton said, "This year, we are bringing our Oscar Party into people's homes for the first time virtually for an unforgettable evening with David (Furnish), myself, our dear friend Neil Patrick Harris and the incredible Dua Lipa plus many fabulous surprise names."

He added, "Now more than ever, we need to ensure that one pandemic does not override another, and we cannot forget the 38 million people living with HIV globally who need our care, love and support so we hope everyone joins us for this special one of a kind Oscar pre-party." Since 1992, the Academy Awards Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation's efforts to raise funds and spread public awareness for the continually evolving AIDS epidemic.

This year, the foundation will raise funds for young people at risk and living with HIV all over the world. (ANI)

