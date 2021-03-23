Latest Spotify update makes Home experience more personalized on iOS, Android
Spotify has announced a couple of new features that will make the Home experience even more personalized for audio lovers. The updates will roll out globally on iOS and Android this month.
"Through this latest update, we'll be rolling out several advancements on the mobile Home hub designed to make finding the audio you love easier and more intuitive," the company said in a blog post on Monday.
The new update will bring the following new features to Spotify's iOS and Android app:
- Travel back in time and rediscover lost gems in your listening history: With a new 'Recently played' destination, users can jump back in time and browse up to three months' worth of listening history. Premium and Free users across the globe will be able to browse recently played individual tracks and episodes in addition to the playlists, albums, and shows they were played from.
- Jump into new and unfinished podcasts: Global Premium users can view new and relevant podcast episodes right within the Home hub. New episodes will be marked with a blue dot, and episodes you've already started will display a progress bar indicating how far into the episode you are.
- Discover more artists and music: Premium users globally won't miss a single track from artists they love. Now, you will see a new surface highlighted on top of the Home hub dedicated to discovery-oriented recommendations that are personalized, timely, and reactive to your taste.
