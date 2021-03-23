Bollywood Beauty Lara Dutta Scorched the Lakme Fashion Week Ramp as Showstopper for Designer Sanjukta Dutta

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Artful and ingenious as ever, Designer Sanjukta Dutta who is known for designing the beautiful Mekehla Chador and reviving the Silk of Assam, showcased her new collection “SHUKOOLAA” at Lakme Fashion Week on 21st March 2021. Fashionista and Bollywood Actress Lara Dutta looked elegant as ever in the exquisite new collection and dazzled the evening as she walked the ramp for Designer Sanjukta Dutta.

“I am so ecstatic to showcase my newest expression Shukoolaa as my new collection at the Lakme Fashion Week, here today. It is an amazing platform with all the great designers showcasing their creations. It's always an honor and a challenge to showcase with such big names,” shared Designer Sanjukta Dutta. She further added, “It’s lovely to work with the beautiful Lara Dutta for Lakme Fashion Week. My new collection is an expression of peace and purity as the name Shukoolaa means white and bright. Thus the colour palette for this collection was all about serenity and finding shades which go with the theme.” “It is such a wonderful event and Sanjukta's new collection Shukoolaa stood out very differently in terms of concept and colors.” Speaking about this collection she added “Shukoolaa as a concept was quite intriguing and had such a unique yet soothing palette that it spoke a story beyond the fabric. The dress had a powerful yet serene aura to it,” shared Actress Lara Dutta.

About collection “SHUKOOLAA” Designer Sanjukta Dutta’s new collection “SHUKOOLAA” means White and Bright. The color white represents purity and peace. The sentiment behind the word is to define sanctity, sacredness and immaculacy in our lives. The reflection of a spotless soul through one's outer demeanor. With simple and lucid color palette’s along with minimalistic designs, this collection represents the truthfulness of being in unity with one's own nature. The combination of soothing hues provides unparalleled elegance to the overall look. The collection is highlighted with beautiful motifs in silver and gold.

​ Comprising of ethnic and indo-western wear, the line boasts of a mélange of styles and simplicity including Sanjukta’s signature Mekhela Chadors, Saris, Lehengas, Skirts, Crop Tops and beautiful western gown. Sanjukta Dutta’s forte to exhibit the strong Indian fashion aesthetics in the assorted Assamese fabric will continues to be the highlight of the collection along with a few breakthroughs in prints and motifs. The couture continues to celebrate Indian craftsmanship in fresh contemporary styles clubbed with the handloom fabric, refashioning Indian wear in the right dimensions. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Fashionista and Bollywood Actress Lara Dutta looked elegant as ever in the exquisite new collection and dazzled the evening as she walked the ramp for Designer Sanjukta Dutta PWR PWR

