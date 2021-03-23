Amitabh Bachchan dedicates social media post for Abhishek Bachchan

Left Menu

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday dedicated a social media post to his son Abhishek Bachchan and opened up about his bond with him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 12:57 IST
Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday dedicated a social media post to his son Abhishek Bachchan and opened up about his bond with him. The 'Pink' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with Abhishek, where the latter can be seen gesturing, pointing at something on which both the stars have their eyes on.

He captioned the post as, "When your Son starts wearing your shoes .. and tells you which path to take .. he is no longer your Son .. he becomes your friend .. All the best buddy .. remember .. WHTCTW." Amitabh's "All the best buddy" part of the caption pointed towards how the two actors are gearing up for a box office clash of their films which are slated for a release on the same weekend of April, Amitabh's 'Chehre' and Abhishek's 'The Big Bull'.

Other than that, Abhishek was last seen in 'Ludo', where he played the role of a retired goon. Along with the biographical movie 'The Big Bull', he also has crime thriller 'Bob Biswas' in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Amitabh's impressive line-up of upcoming movies includes projects like 'Brahmastra', 'Jhund' and 'Mayday'. (ANI)

