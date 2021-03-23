Left Menu

Cineworld's U.S theatres to lift curtains in time for 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

Beginning next year, the agreement will allow Regal operator Cineworld to run the studio's movies exclusively in theatres for 45 days, with certain provisions. Cinema operators have been devastated by empty halls during the lockdowns, and have also been challenged by the growing shift to streaming services and fewer movies due to disruptions to film-making.

cccwill re-open U.S. theatres in April and its UK halls a month after, in time to screen big-budget movies including "Godzilla vs. Kong", after prolonged shutdowns during the COVID-19 crisis.

The world's second-largest cinema operator also said on Tuesday it has reached a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Pictures Group to exhibit its films in the United States. Beginning next year, the agreement will allow Regal operator Cineworld to run the studio's movies exclusively in theatres for 45 days, with certain provisions.

Cinema operators have been devastated by empty halls during the lockdowns, and have also been challenged by the growing shift to streaming services and fewer movies due to disruptions to film-making. "We are very happy for the agreement with Warner Bros. This agreement shows the studio's commitment to the theatrical business and we see this agreement as an important milestone in our 100-year relationship with Warner Bros," Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger said.

In the UK, Warner Bros. and Cineworld have agreed to an exclusive theatrical window of 31 days before the film goes to premium video on demand (PVOD), and an extended window of up to 45 days for films that open to an agreed-upon box-office threshold.

