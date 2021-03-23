Denmark plans further reopening reliant on corona 'passport'

Left Menu

Denmark has agreed to further ease COVID-19 curbs next month by letting hairdressers, spas, and other services reopen, while restaurants and cinemas will be allowed to follow suit in May, contingent on the use of coronavirus "passports". Denmark has gradually reopened as infection rates have dropped following wide lockdown measures introduced in December to curb a more contagious variant. Denmark has registered 226,277 infections and 2,402 corona-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Denmark has agreed to further ease COVID-19 curbs next month by letting hairdressers, spas, and other services reopen, while restaurants and cinemas will be allowed to follow suit in May, contingent on the use of coronavirus "passports".

Denmark has gradually reopened as infection rates have dropped following wide lockdown measures introduced in December to curb a more contagious variant. Starting on April 6, more students can resume classes while some service professions such as hairdressers and tattoo parlors can reopen, according to the plan agreed with parliament late on Monday.

Many of the planned reopening schemes are contingent on the use of a so-called "corona-passport", which shows whether the holder has been vaccinated, has previously been infected, or has taken a test within the last 72 hours. Shopping malls can open on April 21, while cinemas, music venues, and restaurants will be allowed to reopen in early May.

The government also said it would extend current economic aid packages until July. Denmark has registered 226,277 infections and 2,402 corona-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

