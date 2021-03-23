Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut brings Jayalalithaa to life in the power-packed trailer of 'Thalaivi'

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' was unveiled. The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:40 IST
Kangana Ranaut brings Jayalalithaa to life in the power-packed trailer of 'Thalaivi'
Poster of 'Thalaivi' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's 34th birthday, the first trailer of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' was unveiled. The biopic is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalitha, who changed the face of politics in Tamil Nadu. The makers of 'Thalaivi' finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of the film on Tuesday, which portrays the journey of Kangana as Jayalalithaa from being an actor to a revolutionary leader.

Kangana seems to have left no stone unturned in getting under the skin of her character and looked gorgeous as the late actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The nearly three-and-a-half-minute-long trailer opened with a voice-over that said "Jaya" , and then graphics are shown that read, "The name you know, the life story you don't".

After that, a man can be heard saying, "vo film vali hume bataegi ke rajneeti kaise ki jati hai". The intriguing trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, and drama.

The trailer perfectly showcases Kangana gracefully bringing the journey of the late politician to the big screen. It also gave glimpses of Jayalalithaa's love life and how she was treated for being a woman in the male-dominated society. From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all. And it's safe to say that their fans are in for a visual treat.

Tracing the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics, the film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its inception. Helmed by A. L. Vijay and written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release. The movie stars Kangana as Jayalalithaa, Arvind Swami as politician M. G. Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles.

Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, 'Thalaivi' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to make COVID vaccines available to those aged over 70 - Macron

France will lower the age from which people can be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to 70 from 75, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.From Saturday we will accelerate the vaccination campaign, said Macron, as he visited a...

Cop dies after his car falls in gorge in J&K

A 35-year-old policeman was killed on Tuesday after his private car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Constable Amjad Hussain, a resident of Bhalla village, was on way to Doda...

Inequality rising under NDA govt: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that economic inequality in the society has been increasing under the NDA government, a charge refuted by the BJP, which said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sincerely working for the welfare of the poo...

Carrie Underwood announces virtual concert set to stream on Easter Sunday

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and whats better than tuning into some fresh music Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood has the perfect gift...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021