Left Menu

Vin Diesel's son to make acting debut in 'Fast and Furious 9'

American actor Vin Diesel is going to share screen space with a special someone in the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' installment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 13:41 IST
Vin Diesel's son to make acting debut in 'Fast and Furious 9'
Vin Diesel with his son Vincent Sinclair (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Vin Diesel is going to share screen space with a special someone in the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' installment. As per Variety, the actor's 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, will make his acting debut in 'F9' as the younger version of his father's beloved character, Dominic Toretto. He filmed his scenes back in 2019 and reportedly received a daily rate of USD 1,005.

Diesel shares Vincent with his longtime model girlfriend Paloma Jimenez. The pair are also proud parents to daughters Hania Riley and Pauline. The younger Dominic was last played by Alex McGee during a flashback scene in the 2015 film 'Furious 7'.

'Fast and Furious 9' went on floors in June 2019 at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England, and wrapped in November 2019. While the blockbuster was initially scheduled for last summer, Universal bumped back the release date -- first to April 2, 2021, then to May 28, and most recently to June 25 -- due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth films in the action-packed franchise, will return to helm the final two installments of the popular movie series. While this means that the core storyline following Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his family will come to an end, spinoff movies based on supporting characters are currently in development at Universal.

'Fast and Furious 9' picks up after the events of the franchise's eighth installment, 'The Fate of the Furious', which released back in 2017. In this new chapter, Dom Toretto will face his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin working with old foe Cipher (Charlize Theron), and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic. The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Helen Mirren. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 25 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to make COVID vaccines available to those aged over 70 - Macron

France will lower the age from which people can be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to 70 from 75, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.From Saturday we will accelerate the vaccination campaign, said Macron, as he visited a...

Cop dies after his car falls in gorge in J&K

A 35-year-old policeman was killed on Tuesday after his private car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Constable Amjad Hussain, a resident of Bhalla village, was on way to Doda...

Inequality rising under NDA govt: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that economic inequality in the society has been increasing under the NDA government, a charge refuted by the BJP, which said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sincerely working for the welfare of the poo...

Carrie Underwood announces virtual concert set to stream on Easter Sunday

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and whats better than tuning into some fresh music Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood has the perfect gift...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021