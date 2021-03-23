Clint Eastwood-starrer 'Cry Macho' to debut in US in October

Veteran actor-director Clint Eastwood's next feature film ''Cry Macho'' will release in the US on October 22.

The Warner Bros film, which Eastwood has directed and also stars in, will debut both in theatres and on streamer HBO Max, reported Deadline.

Advertisement

In the Western drama movie, Eastwood stars as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom.

Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

The film, which also features Eduardo Minett and Dwight Yoakam, is based on a novel by author N Richard Nash who had penned the screenplay with Nick Schenk before his death in 2000.

Eastwood, 90, has produced the movie in collaboration with Albert S. Ruddy, Tim Moore and Jessica Meier.

''Cry Macho'' opens on the same weekend as Paramount’s ''Snake Eyes'' and Edgar Wright-directorial ''Last Night in Soho''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)