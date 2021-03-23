Left Menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Ben Browning to head production company

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making some changes to their team. The power couple recently hired Oscar-nominated producer Ben Browning as head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:33 IST
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Ben Browning to head production company
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making some changes to their team. The power couple recently hired Oscar-nominated producer Ben Browning as head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. As per People magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Monday that they have hired Ben to serve as head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, the companies they launched with their partnerships with Netflix and Spotify.

Ben's past work includes 'The Big Sick', 'Arrival' and 'Room' as well as current Oscar nominee 'Promising Young Woman'. Expressing his excitement about the new position, Ben said, "From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It's a thrilling company to be starting."

Also on Monday, the couple's office confirmed that Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation director Catherine St-Laurent has transitioned to a senior advisory role. Apart from these changes, Invisible Hand, a diverse, female-led team based in N.Y.C. founded by Genevieve Roth as a social impact and culture change agency, was also confirmed as recently coming on board at Archewell.

Harry and Meghan announced in April 2020, shortly after they officially stepped down as senior royals on March 31, that their new foundation would be called Archewell -- a name that shares a connection with their son Archie, who will turn two on May 6. In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained how they decided on the name.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple had said in the statement. "Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' -- the Greek word meaning 'source of action,' " they continued.

They added, "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right." Last year, the couple had inked deals with Spotify and Netflix, with the intent of creating content that "informs but also gives hope". The content will include documentaries, TV shows, and children's programming. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to make COVID vaccines available to those aged over 70 - Macron

France will lower the age from which people can be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to 70 from 75, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.From Saturday we will accelerate the vaccination campaign, said Macron, as he visited a...

Cop dies after his car falls in gorge in J&K

A 35-year-old policeman was killed on Tuesday after his private car skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Constable Amjad Hussain, a resident of Bhalla village, was on way to Doda...

Inequality rising under NDA govt: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that economic inequality in the society has been increasing under the NDA government, a charge refuted by the BJP, which said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sincerely working for the welfare of the poo...

Carrie Underwood announces virtual concert set to stream on Easter Sunday

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and whats better than tuning into some fresh music Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood has the perfect gift...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021