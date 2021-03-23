Carrie Underwood announces virtual concert set to stream on Easter Sunday

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what's better than tuning into some fresh music? Singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood has the perfect gifts for her fans this Easter Sunday as she is bringing her gospel album 'My Savior' to life with a virtual concert on the occasion.

On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer announced that she will perform her new album, out on Friday, during a virtual concert performance entitled 'My Savior: Live From The Ryman'. She made the announcement on her Instagram handle along with a video. The hitmaker captioned the post, "We are bringing the #MySavior album to life on Easter Sunday with a live virtual concert from the Mother Church of Country Music, @theryman! Join us April 4 at 11am CT on my official Facebook page. Donations during the stream will benefit @savethechildren. Be sure to RSVP! link in bio."

The concert will be streamed from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, also known around the world as the 'Mother Church of Country Music', according to a press release, reported People magazine. The singer will perform the gospel hymns she grew up singing for the special event, which will stream live globally on her official Facebook page at 11 am CT on April 4.

The concert will also feature special appearances by gospel great CeCe Winans, who duets with Underwood on 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness', and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart, who collaborated with Underwood on 'Nothing But the Blood of Jesus'. Gospel legend Buddy Green and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, who both played on 'My Savior', will also appear with Underwood. The free event, which will remain exclusively on Facebook for 48 hours, will benefit Save the Children, a nonprofit that works in over 100 countries to ensure that children grow up healthy, educated, and safe. Speaking about the album dropping on Friday, Underwood said, "This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way."

She added, "It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family." "There are several songs I have performed in the past, like 'Softly and Tenderly,' 'How Great Thou Art' and 'Amazing Grace' that mean so much to me and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album," Underwood continued.

Back in December, on Christmas Day, Underwood initially announced that she would be releasing My Savior in an Instagram post shared with her fans. Underwood previously released 'My Gift', her first-ever Christmas album, in October. (ANI)

