Kangana Ranaut's new look from 'Tejas' unveiled on her birthday

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's new look from her upcoming movie 'Tejas' was unveiled on Tuesday. She will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer in the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:11 IST
Kangana Ranaut's new look from 'Tejas' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's new look from her upcoming movie 'Tejas' was unveiled on Tuesday. She will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer in the film. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the actor's look on his Twitter handle, along with the tweet, "KANGANA: #TEJAS NEW LOOK... On #KanganaRanaut's birthday today, Team #Tejas unveils the new look from the film... Directed by Sarvesh Mewara... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala."

The photo, which was shared on Kangana's 34th birthday, showed her donning the blue Indian Air Force uniform, as she holds a pencil in her hand, sitting in a training room, smiling candidly at the camera. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, 'Tejas' is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The 'Panga' actor, who on Monday won the National Film Award for best actress, feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot and had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self."

She added, "I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one." Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', the first trailer of which was unveiled today. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

