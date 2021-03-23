I'm platform agnostic: Ananya Panday on venturing into digital space

Actor Ananya Panday says she would love to foray into the digital space as she believes in telling stories, regardless of the medium. The ''Student of the Year 2'' actor said the streamers have been a blessing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

''I'm looking forward to doing something in a digital space. As an audience member, I have only watched interesting things online like 'Ludo', 'Paatal Lok', 'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit', etc.

''There are such lovely stories to tell. As an actor. I'm quite platform agnostic. I'm ok with my work coming out on the big screen or even on a smaller screen as long as it reaches the right audience,'' Panday told PTI.

The actor is looking forward to the release of sports drama ''Liger'', in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra's untitled relationship drama, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Panday said she feels fortunate to be working on two contrasting projects.

''These films are different from anything I've done before. The genre of Shakun's film itself is new in our industry. People are going to be very interested in something like that. And 'Liger' is a super fun entertainer with lots of songs, action, drama and comedy. It's a full package,'' the actor said.

Panday was all praise for her co-stars of both the upcoming films.

''I'm a big fan of Vijay's work. He is a great actor, wonderful person. I had a great time working with him. Deepika, Sid, Dhairya and Shakun, we all have become like family. ''We get along each other very well. It feels like home wherever I'm with them. I'm blessed to work with such lovely people,'' she added.

On Sunday, Panday brought down the curtain at the grand finale of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

