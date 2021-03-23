Left Menu

I'm platform agnostic: Ananya Panday on venturing into digital space

Im ok with my work coming out on the big screen or even on a smaller screen as long as it reaches the right audience, Panday told PTI.The actor is looking forward to the release of sports drama Liger, in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batras untitled relationship drama, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.Panday said she feels fortunate to be working on two contrasting projects.These films are different from anything Ive done before.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:16 IST
I'm platform agnostic: Ananya Panday on venturing into digital space

Actor Ananya Panday says she would love to foray into the digital space as she believes in telling stories, regardless of the medium. The ''Student of the Year 2'' actor said the streamers have been a blessing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

''I'm looking forward to doing something in a digital space. As an audience member, I have only watched interesting things online like 'Ludo', 'Paatal Lok', 'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit', etc.

''There are such lovely stories to tell. As an actor. I'm quite platform agnostic. I'm ok with my work coming out on the big screen or even on a smaller screen as long as it reaches the right audience,'' Panday told PTI.

The actor is looking forward to the release of sports drama ''Liger'', in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra's untitled relationship drama, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Panday said she feels fortunate to be working on two contrasting projects.

''These films are different from anything I've done before. The genre of Shakun's film itself is new in our industry. People are going to be very interested in something like that. And 'Liger' is a super fun entertainer with lots of songs, action, drama and comedy. It's a full package,'' the actor said.

Panday was all praise for her co-stars of both the upcoming films.

''I'm a big fan of Vijay's work. He is a great actor, wonderful person. I had a great time working with him. Deepika, Sid, Dhairya and Shakun, we all have become like family. ''We get along each other very well. It feels like home wherever I'm with them. I'm blessed to work with such lovely people,'' she added.

On Sunday, Panday brought down the curtain at the grand finale of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France summoned Chinese envoy over insults, sanctions on EU officials

Frances foreign ministry summoned Chinas ambassador on Tuesday over repeated insults and threats aimed at French lawmakers and a researcher, and a decision by Beijing to sanction officials across the European Union, a diplomatic source said...

Have seen encouraging response towards Tennis Premier League in past two years: Leander Paes

After two successful years, the Tennis Premier League is all set to make a grand return for its third season. Promising to be bigger and better this year, the aim of the league is to popularise tennis as a sport in India and provide a platf...

Three military personnel killed after Russian nuclear-capable bomber malfunction -RIA

Three Russian military personnel were killed on Tuesday when a nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bomber suffered a malfunction with its ejector seats at an airfield near Kaluga, the RIA news agency cited the defence ministry as sayi...

WRAPUP 5-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021